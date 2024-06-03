Adani Wilmar Share Price Live blog for 03 Jun 2024

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Wilmar's stock opened at ₹348.45 and closed at ₹344.45 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹361.35, while the low was ₹343.85. The market capitalization of Adani Wilmar is ₹46,249.06 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹457.85 and ₹285.85, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 448,917 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live: Today, Adani Wilmar's stock price has increased by 3.33% to reach ₹367.7, in line with similar companies like Tata Consumer, Patanjali Foods, Godrej Industries, and Hatsun Agro Product. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are also up by 2.76% and 2.52% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Tata Consumer
|1079.6
|20.3
|1.92
|1269.6
|783.65
|102864.29
|Patanjali Foods
|1465.15
|32.5
|2.27
|1741.0
|1001.0
|53026.5
|ADANI WILMAR
|367.7
|11.85
|3.33
|457.85
|285.85
|47789.97
|Godrej Industries
|790.0
|3.75
|0.48
|989.9
|462.8
|26598.57
|Hatsun Agro Product
|1009.0
|3.65
|0.36
|1231.95
|870.0
|22489.11
Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live: The stock price of Adani Wilmar has increased by 4.41% and is currently trading at ₹371.55. On the other hand, Adani Wilmar's stock price has decreased by -19.52% to ₹371.55 over the past year. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 21.56% to 22530.70 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.1%
|3 Months
|-6.94%
|6 Months
|4.56%
|YTD
|0.24%
|1 Year
|-19.52%
Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live:
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Buy
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Hold
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Sell
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹361.35 & ₹343.85 yesterday to end at ₹344.45.