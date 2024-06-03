Adani Wilmar Share Price Live blog for 03 Jun 2024

Hello User
LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:14 AM IST Trade
Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Wilmar stock price went up today, 03 Jun 2024, by 3.31 %. The stock closed at 344.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 355.85 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Wilmar stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Wilmar's stock opened at 348.45 and closed at 344.45 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 361.35, while the low was 343.85. The market capitalization of Adani Wilmar is 46,249.06 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 457.85 and 285.85, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 448,917 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Jun 2024, 10:14 AM IST Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live:

03 Jun 2024, 09:52 AM IST Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live: Today, Adani Wilmar's stock price has increased by 3.33% to reach 367.7, in line with similar companies like Tata Consumer, Patanjali Foods, Godrej Industries, and Hatsun Agro Product. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are also up by 2.76% and 2.52% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Tata Consumer1079.620.31.921269.6783.65102864.29
Patanjali Foods1465.1532.52.271741.01001.053026.5
ADANI WILMAR367.711.853.33457.85285.8547789.97
Godrej Industries790.03.750.48989.9462.826598.57
Hatsun Agro Product1009.03.650.361231.95870.022489.11
03 Jun 2024, 09:16 AM IST Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live: The stock price of Adani Wilmar has increased by 4.41% and is currently trading at 371.55. On the other hand, Adani Wilmar's stock price has decreased by -19.52% to 371.55 over the past year. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 21.56% to 22530.70 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.1%
3 Months-6.94%
6 Months4.56%
YTD0.24%
1 Year-19.52%
03 Jun 2024, 08:31 AM IST Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
Strong Buy0011
Buy2211
Hold1100
Sell1122
Strong Sell0000
03 Jun 2024, 08:03 AM IST Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live: Adani Wilmar closed at ₹344.45 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests NA near term outlook

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 361.35 & 343.85 yesterday to end at 344.45.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.