Adani Wilmar Share Price Live blog for 03 Sep 2024

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Wilmar opened at ₹362.4 and closed at ₹362.05. The stock reached a high of ₹380 and a low of ₹362.25. The market capitalization stood at ₹48,906.91 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹410 and ₹285.85, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 567,471 shares.
03 Sep 2024, 08:34 AM IST
Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹391.0, 3.91% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹335.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹455.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
03 Sep 2024, 08:00 AM IST
Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live: Adani Wilmar closed at ₹362.05 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹380 & ₹362.25 yesterday to end at ₹376.3. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend