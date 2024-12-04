Adani Wilmar Share Price Live blog for 04 Dec 2024

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Wilmar opened at ₹311.35 and closed at ₹309.80, reflecting a slight decline. The stock reached a high of ₹316.60 and a low of ₹310.70 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹40,264.04 crore, the stock remains below its 52-week high of ₹410 and above its 52-week low of ₹279.20. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 188,438 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹316.6 & ₹310.7 yesterday to end at ₹313.5. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.