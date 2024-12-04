Hello User
Adani Wilmar Share Price Live blog for 04 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:04 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Wilmar stock price went up today, 04 Dec 2024, by 1.19 %. The stock closed at 309.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 313.5 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Wilmar stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Wilmar opened at 311.35 and closed at 309.80, reflecting a slight decline. The stock reached a high of 316.60 and a low of 310.70 during the day. With a market capitalization of 40,264.04 crore, the stock remains below its 52-week high of 410 and above its 52-week low of 279.20. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 188,438 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Dec 2024, 08:04 AM IST Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live: Adani Wilmar closed at ₹309.8 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 316.6 & 310.7 yesterday to end at 313.5. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.

