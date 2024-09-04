Adani Wilmar Share Price Live blog for 04 Sep 2024

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Wilmar opened at ₹378.85 and closed at ₹376.30. The stock recorded a high of ₹378.85 and a low of ₹368.35, with a market capitalization of ₹48,036.12 crore. Over the past year, the stock reached a 52-week high of ₹410 and a low of ₹285.85. The BSE volume for the day was 232,610 shares.
Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live: The share price of Adani Wilmar has decreased by 0.62%, currently trading at ₹367.30. Over the past year, however, Adani Wilmar's shares have appreciated by 5.06%, reaching ₹367.30. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 29.45%, climbing to 25,279.85 during the same timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.15%
|3 Months
|-2.63%
|6 Months
|1.0%
|YTD
|4.16%
|1 Year
|5.06%
Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹391.0, 5.79% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹335.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹455.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹378.85 & ₹368.35 yesterday to end at ₹369.6. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.