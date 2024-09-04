Hello User
Adani Wilmar Share Price Live blog for 04 Sep 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:16 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Wilmar stock price went down today, 04 Sep 2024, by -1.78 %. The stock closed at 376.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 369.6 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Wilmar stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Wilmar opened at 378.85 and closed at 376.30. The stock recorded a high of 378.85 and a low of 368.35, with a market capitalization of 48,036.12 crore. Over the past year, the stock reached a 52-week high of 410 and a low of 285.85. The BSE volume for the day was 232,610 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Sep 2024, 09:16 AM IST Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live: The share price of Adani Wilmar has decreased by 0.62%, currently trading at 367.30. Over the past year, however, Adani Wilmar's shares have appreciated by 5.06%, reaching 367.30. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 29.45%, climbing to 25,279.85 during the same timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.15%
3 Months-2.63%
6 Months1.0%
YTD4.16%
1 Year5.06%
04 Sep 2024, 08:30 AM IST Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 391.0, 5.79% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 335.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 455.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0000
    Buy2222
    Hold2221
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell0000
04 Sep 2024, 08:00 AM IST Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live: Adani Wilmar closed at ₹376.3 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 378.85 & 368.35 yesterday to end at 369.6. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

