Adani Wilmar Share Price Live blog for 05 Aug 2024

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
05 Aug 2024, 08:31 AM IST
Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹360.0, 6.01% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹335.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹455.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Buy
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
05 Aug 2024, 08:00 AM IST
Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live: Adani Wilmar closed at ₹348.2 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹383 & ₹343.5 yesterday to end at ₹383. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend