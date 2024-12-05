Adani Wilmar Share Price Live blog for 05 Dec 2024

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Wilmar opened at ₹315.8 and closed at ₹313.5, with a high of ₹316.15 and a low of ₹310.8. The company has a market capitalization of ₹40,757.92 crore. Over the past year, its stock has reached a 52-week high of ₹410 and a low of ₹279.2. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 57,956 shares for the day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹385.0, 23.34% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹360.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹455.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹316.15 & ₹310.8 yesterday to end at ₹312.15. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.