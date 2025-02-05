Adani Wilmar Share Price Live blog for 05 Feb 2025

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Wilmar opened at ₹266.05 and closed slightly lower at ₹264.65. The stock reached a high of ₹273.15 and a low of ₹265.20 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹34,428.49 crore, the company's shares traded at a volume of 81,766 on the BSE. The stock's 52-week high stands at ₹408.70, while its 52-week low is ₹241.05.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Adani Wilmar Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹273.15 & ₹265.20 yesterday to end at ₹272.45. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.