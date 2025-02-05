Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499

Adani Wilmar Share Price Live blog for 05 Feb 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Wilmar stock price went up today, 05 Feb 2025, by 2.95 %. The stock closed at 264.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 272.45 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Wilmar stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Wilmar opened at 266.05 and closed slightly lower at 264.65. The stock reached a high of 273.15 and a low of 265.20 during the session. With a market capitalization of 34,428.49 crore, the company's shares traded at a volume of 81,766 on the BSE. The stock's 52-week high stands at 408.70, while its 52-week low is 241.05.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Feb 2025, 08:00 AM IST Adani Wilmar Share Price Live Updates: Adani Wilmar closed at ₹264.65 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

Adani Wilmar Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 273.15 & 265.20 yesterday to end at 272.45. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.