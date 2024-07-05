Adani Wilmar Share Price Live blog for 05 Jul 2024

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Wilmar's stock opened at ₹335.7 and closed at ₹335.65 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹337.45, while the low was ₹333.35. The market capitalization stood at ₹43,376.77 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at ₹422.55 and ₹285.85 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 193,862 shares traded.
Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live: The share price of Adani Wilmar has increased by 0.12% and is currently trading at ₹334.15. Over the past year, the price of Adani Wilmar shares has dropped by -17.95% to ₹334.15. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 25.34% to 24302.15 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.07%
|3 Months
|-12.66%
|6 Months
|-12.5%
|YTD
|-5.92%
|1 Year
|-17.95%
Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹360.0, 7.87% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹325.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹455.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Buy
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Hold
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹337.45 & ₹333.35 yesterday to end at ₹335.65. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend