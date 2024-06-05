Hello User
Adani Wilmar Share Price Live blog for 05 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Wilmar stock price went down today, 05 Jun 2024, by -0.63 %. The stock closed at 331.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 329.5 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Wilmar stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Wilmar's stock opened at 333.35 and closed at 331.6 on the last trading day. The highest price reached during the day was 339, while the lowest was 315.6. The market capitalization stood at 42,824.41 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 442 and the low is 285.85. The BSE volume for the day was 163,463 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Jun 2024, 10:15 AM IST Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live:

05 Jun 2024, 09:50 AM IST Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live: Adani Wilmar's stock price dropped by 2.34% today to reach 323.85, while its industry counterparts are experiencing varied movements. Godrej Industries and Hatsun Agro Product are declining, whereas Tata Consumer and Patanjali Foods are showing growth. In general, the Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are up by 0.51% and 0.07% each, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Tata Consumer1139.652.154.81269.6783.65108581.09
Patanjali Foods1256.911.90.961741.01004.045489.54
ADANI WILMAR323.85-7.75-2.34442.0285.8542090.78
Godrej Industries775.5-16.45-2.08989.9462.826110.37
Hatsun Agro Product992.25-4.4-0.441231.95872.6522115.77
05 Jun 2024, 09:33 AM IST Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live: Adani Wilmar closed at ₹331.6 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests NA near term outlook

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 339 & 315.6 yesterday to end at 331.6.

