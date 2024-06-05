Adani Wilmar Share Price Live blog for 05 Jun 2024

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Wilmar's stock opened at ₹333.35 and closed at ₹331.6 on the last trading day. The highest price reached during the day was ₹339, while the lowest was ₹315.6. The market capitalization stood at ₹42,824.41 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹442 and the low is ₹285.85. The BSE volume for the day was 163,463 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live: Adani Wilmar's stock price dropped by 2.34% today to reach ₹323.85, while its industry counterparts are experiencing varied movements. Godrej Industries and Hatsun Agro Product are declining, whereas Tata Consumer and Patanjali Foods are showing growth. In general, the Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are up by 0.51% and 0.07% each, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Tata Consumer
|1139.6
|52.15
|4.8
|1269.6
|783.65
|108581.09
|Patanjali Foods
|1256.9
|11.9
|0.96
|1741.0
|1004.0
|45489.54
|ADANI WILMAR
|323.85
|-7.75
|-2.34
|442.0
|285.85
|42090.78
|Godrej Industries
|775.5
|-16.45
|-2.08
|989.9
|462.8
|26110.37
|Hatsun Agro Product
|992.25
|-4.4
|-0.44
|1231.95
|872.65
|22115.77
Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹339 & ₹315.6 yesterday to end at ₹331.6.