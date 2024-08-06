Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Adani Wilmar Share Price Live blog for 06 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Wilmar stock price went down today, 06 Aug 2024, by -0.14 %. The stock closed at 383 per share. The stock is currently trading at 382.45 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Wilmar stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Wilmar's stock price showed a positive trend on the last day, opening at 369.7 and closing at 383. The high for the day was 398.95, while the low was 362.35. The market cap stood at 49,706.21 crore. The 52-week high and low were 416.45 and 285.85, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1,860,715 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Aug 2024, 08:02 AM IST Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live: Adani Wilmar closed at ₹383 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 398.95 & 362.35 yesterday to end at 382.45. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.