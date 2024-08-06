Adani Wilmar Share Price Live blog for 06 Aug 2024

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Wilmar's stock price showed a positive trend on the last day, opening at ₹369.7 and closing at ₹383. The high for the day was ₹398.95, while the low was ₹362.35. The market cap stood at ₹49,706.21 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹416.45 and ₹285.85, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1,860,715 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
06 Aug 2024, 08:02 AM IST
Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live: Adani Wilmar closed at ₹383 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹398.95 & ₹362.35 yesterday to end at ₹382.45. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend