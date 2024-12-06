Adani Wilmar Share Price Live blog for 06 Dec 2024

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Wilmar opened at ₹312.55 and closed slightly lower at ₹312.15. The stock reached a high of ₹313.85 and a low of ₹310. With a market capitalization of approximately ₹40,387.51 crore, the stock's performance is notable, given its 52-week high of ₹410 and low of ₹279.2. The trading volume on the BSE was 169,691 shares, reflecting active market participation.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live: The share price of Adani Wilmar has decreased by -0.14%, currently trading at ₹310.55. Over the past year, the price of Adani Wilmar shares has dropped by -21.60%, also reaching ₹310.55. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 18.48%, rising to 24,708.40 during the same timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.85%
|3 Months
|-14.76%
|6 Months
|-9.52%
|YTD
|-12.44%
|1 Year
|-21.6%
Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹385.0, 23.79% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹360.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹455.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹313.85 & ₹310 yesterday to end at ₹311. While the stock is displaying initial signs of bottoming out, investors are advised to await confirmation of a bullish short-term trend before considering a reversal.