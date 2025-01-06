Adani Wilmar Share Price Live blog for 06 Jan 2025

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Wilmar opened at ₹329.55 and closed slightly higher at ₹330.40. The stock reached a high of ₹332.05 and a low of ₹326.45 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹42,960.88 crore, the stock has a 52-week high of ₹408.70 and a 52-week low of ₹279.20. The trading volume on the BSE was 54,414 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
06 Jan 2025, 08:01 AM IST
Adani Wilmar Share Price Live Updates: Adani Wilmar closed at ₹330.4 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Adani Wilmar Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹332.05 & ₹326.45 yesterday to end at ₹328.55. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.