Adani Wilmar Share Price Live blog for 06 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:52 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Wilmar stock price went up today, 06 Jun 2024, by 0.77 %. The stock closed at 331.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 334.15 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Wilmar stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Wilmar's stock opened at 333.35 and closed at 331.6 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 339, and the low was 315.6. The market capitalization stands at 43428.76 crore with a 52-week high of 442 and a 52-week low of 285.85. The BSE volume for the day was 610,211 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Jun 2024, 09:52 AM IST Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live: Today, Adani Wilmar's stock price rose by 2.81% to reach 343.55, outperforming its peers in the market. While Tata Consumer's stock is declining, companies like Patanjali Foods, Godrej Industries, and Hatsun Agro Products are experiencing growth. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.62% and 0.57% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Tata Consumer1131.6-10.55-0.921269.6783.65107818.85
Patanjali Foods1360.9516.81.251741.01004.049255.31
ADANI WILMAR343.559.42.81442.0285.8544651.19
Godrej Industries799.0510.01.27989.9462.826903.27
Hatsun Agro Product1032.2514.251.41231.95872.6523007.31
06 Jun 2024, 09:15 AM IST Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live: Adani Wilmar's stock price has increased by 2.60% and is currently trading at 342.85. Conversely, over the past year, Adani Wilmar's stock price has declined by -22.22% to 342.85. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 21.66% to 22620.35 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.96%
3 Months-7.88%
6 Months-15.68%
YTD-5.83%
1 Year-22.22%
06 Jun 2024, 08:30 AM IST Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live:

RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
Strong Buy0011
Buy2211
Hold1110
Sell1112
Strong Sell0000
06 Jun 2024, 08:00 AM IST Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live: Adani Wilmar closed at ₹331.6 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests NA near term outlook

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 339 & 315.6 yesterday to end at 331.6.

