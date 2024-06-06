Adani Wilmar Share Price Live blog for 06 Jun 2024

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Wilmar's stock opened at ₹333.35 and closed at ₹331.6 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹339, and the low was ₹315.6. The market capitalization stands at ₹43428.76 crore with a 52-week high of ₹442 and a 52-week low of ₹285.85. The BSE volume for the day was 610,211 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live: Today, Adani Wilmar's stock price rose by 2.81% to reach ₹343.55, outperforming its peers in the market. While Tata Consumer's stock is declining, companies like Patanjali Foods, Godrej Industries, and Hatsun Agro Products are experiencing growth. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.62% and 0.57% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Tata Consumer
|1131.6
|-10.55
|-0.92
|1269.6
|783.65
|107818.85
|Patanjali Foods
|1360.95
|16.8
|1.25
|1741.0
|1004.0
|49255.31
|ADANI WILMAR
|343.55
|9.4
|2.81
|442.0
|285.85
|44651.19
|Godrej Industries
|799.05
|10.0
|1.27
|989.9
|462.8
|26903.27
|Hatsun Agro Product
|1032.25
|14.25
|1.4
|1231.95
|872.65
|23007.31
Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live: Adani Wilmar's stock price has increased by 2.60% and is currently trading at ₹342.85. Conversely, over the past year, Adani Wilmar's stock price has declined by -22.22% to ₹342.85. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 21.66% to 22620.35 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.96%
|3 Months
|-7.88%
|6 Months
|-15.68%
|YTD
|-5.83%
|1 Year
|-22.22%
Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live:
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Buy
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹339 & ₹315.6 yesterday to end at ₹331.6.