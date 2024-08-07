Adani Wilmar Share Price Live blog for 07 Aug 2024

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Wilmar's stock opened at ₹392.25 and closed at ₹382.45 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹401, while the low was ₹361.15. The market capitalization stands at ₹47392.78 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹410 and ₹285.85 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1537692 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹360.0, 1.28% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹335.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹455.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹401 & ₹361.15 yesterday to end at ₹364.65. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend