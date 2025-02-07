Adani Wilmar Share Price Live blog for 07 Feb 2025

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Wilmar opened at ₹272.05 and closed slightly lower at ₹271.75. The stock reached a high of ₹274.95 and a low of ₹268.70 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹35,052.93 crore, the stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹408.70 and a low of ₹241.05. The BSE volume for the day was 112,113 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Adani Wilmar Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹328.0, 21.73% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹294.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹424.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|0.00
|0.00
|Buy
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Hold
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Adani Wilmar Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹274.95 & ₹268.70 yesterday to end at ₹269.45. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.