Adani Wilmar Share Price Live blog for 08 Aug 2024

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Wilmar's stock opened at ₹375.95 and closed at ₹364.65 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹391, while the low was ₹366.55. The market capitalization stands at ₹50,291.06 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹410 and ₹285.85 respectively. The BSE trading volume was 1,145,958 shares.
Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live: The share price of Adani Wilmar has decreased by -0.59% and is currently trading at ₹384.65. Over the past year, the price of Adani Wilmar shares has dropped by -1.48% to ₹384.65. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 23.98% to 24297.50 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|11.2%
|3 Months
|6.21%
|6 Months
|9.04%
|YTD
|9.09%
|1 Year
|-1.48%
Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹391.0, 1.05% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹335.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹455.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹391 & ₹366.55 yesterday to end at ₹386.95. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend