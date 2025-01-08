Adani Wilmar Share Price Live blog for 08 Jan 2025

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Wilmar opened at ₹325.65 and closed slightly lower at ₹324.95. The stock reached a high of ₹329.75 and a low of ₹319.30 during the session. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹42,252.55 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹408.70 and a low of ₹279.20, with a BSE volume of 158,588 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Adani Wilmar Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Adani Wilmar has decreased by 1.02% today, currently trading at ₹326.30. Over the past year, the price of Adani Wilmar shares has declined by 11.16%, also settling at ₹326.30. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 10.20%, reaching 23,746.65 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|6.83%
|3 Months
|1.31%
|6 Months
|-2.72%
|YTD
|6.83%
|1 Year
|-11.16%
Adani Wilmar Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹385.0, 17.13% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹360.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹455.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Adani Wilmar Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹329.75 & ₹319.3 yesterday to end at ₹328.7. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.