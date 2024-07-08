Adani Wilmar Share Price Live blog for 08 Jul 2024

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Wilmar's stock opened at ₹334.15 and closed at ₹333.75 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹334.95, and the low was ₹332.10. The market capitalization stands at ₹43,266.3 crore. The 52-week high is ₹422.55, and the 52-week low is ₹285.85. The BSE volume for the day was 62,604 shares traded.
08 Jul 2024, 08:03 AM IST
Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live: Adani Wilmar closed at ₹333.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹334.95 & ₹332.1 yesterday to end at ₹333.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend