Adani Wilmar Share Price Live blog for 09 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:03 AM IST Trade
Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Wilmar stock price went up today, 09 Aug 2024, by 0.13 %. The stock closed at 386.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 387.45 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Wilmar stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Wilmar's stock opened at 386.7 and closed at 386.95 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 404, while the low was 382.2. The market capitalization stood at 50,356.05 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 410 and the 52-week low was 285.85. The BSE volume for the day was 707,149 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Aug 2024, 08:03 AM IST Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live: Adani Wilmar closed at ₹386.95 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 404 & 382.2 yesterday to end at 387.45. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

