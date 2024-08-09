Adani Wilmar Share Price Live blog for 09 Aug 2024

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Wilmar's stock opened at ₹386.7 and closed at ₹386.95 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹404, while the low was ₹382.2. The market capitalization stood at ₹50,356.05 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹410 and the 52-week low was ₹285.85. The BSE volume for the day was 707,149 shares traded.
09 Aug 2024, 08:03 AM IST
Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live: Adani Wilmar closed at ₹386.95 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹404 & ₹382.2 yesterday to end at ₹387.45. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend