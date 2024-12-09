Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Adani Wilmar Share Price Live blog for 09 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:22 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Wilmar stock price went up today, 09 Dec 2024, by 0.59 %. The stock closed at 311 per share. The stock is currently trading at 312.85 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Wilmar stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Wilmar opened at 310.55 and closed slightly higher at 311. The stock reached a high of 314.25 and a low of 309.75 during the session. The company's market capitalization stands at 40,660.44 crore, with a 52-week high of 410 and a low of 279.2. The trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange was 148,549 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Dec 2024, 09:22 AM IST Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live: The share price of Adani Wilmar has increased by 0.06%, currently trading at 313.05. However, over the past year, the price has declined by 20.92%, also standing at 313.05. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 17.68%, reaching 24,677.80 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.26%
3 Months-14.27%
6 Months-9.32%
YTD-11.85%
1 Year-20.92%
09 Dec 2024, 08:35 AM IST Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 385.0, 23.06% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 360.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 455.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0000
    Buy2222
    Hold2222
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell0000
09 Dec 2024, 08:00 AM IST Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live: Adani Wilmar closed at ₹311 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 314.25 & 309.75 yesterday to end at 312.85. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.