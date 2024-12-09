Adani Wilmar Share Price Live blog for 09 Dec 2024

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Wilmar opened at ₹310.55 and closed slightly higher at ₹311. The stock reached a high of ₹314.25 and a low of ₹309.75 during the session. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹40,660.44 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹410 and a low of ₹279.2. The trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange was 148,549 shares.
Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live: The share price of Adani Wilmar has increased by 0.06%, currently trading at ₹313.05. However, over the past year, the price has declined by 20.92%, also standing at ₹313.05. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 17.68%, reaching 24,677.80 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.26%
|3 Months
|-14.27%
|6 Months
|-9.32%
|YTD
|-11.85%
|1 Year
|-20.92%
Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹385.0, 23.06% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹360.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹455.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹314.25 & ₹309.75 yesterday to end at ₹312.85. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.