Adani Wilmar Share Price Live blog for 09 Jan 2025

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Wilmar opened at ₹325 and closed at ₹329.65, marking a modest increase. The stock reached a high of ₹328.95 and a low of ₹323.5 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹42,772.42 crore, the company's shares have seen a 52-week high of ₹408.7 and a low of ₹279.2. The trading volume on the BSE was 90,013 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
09 Jan 2025, 08:00 AM IST
Adani Wilmar Share Price Live Updates: Adani Wilmar closed at ₹329.65 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Adani Wilmar Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹328.95 & ₹323.5 yesterday to end at ₹326.05. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.