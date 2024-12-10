Adani Wilmar Share Price Live blog for 10 Dec 2024

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Wilmar opened at ₹312.95 and closed slightly lower at ₹312.85. The stock experienced a high of ₹314.45 and a low of ₹310.95, reflecting some volatility within the day. The company's market capitalization stood at approximately ₹40,465.49 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a high of ₹410 and a low of ₹279.20, with a trading volume of 158,529 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹385.0, 23.71% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹360.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹455.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹314.45 & ₹310.95 yesterday to end at ₹311.2. While the stock is displaying initial signs of bottoming out, investors are advised to await confirmation of a bullish short-term trend before considering a reversal.