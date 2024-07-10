Adani Wilmar Share Price Live blog for 10 Jul 2024

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Wilmar's stock opened at ₹340.55 and closed at ₹339.3 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹345.65, while the low was ₹337. The market capitalization stood at ₹43948.63 crore. The 52-week high was ₹422.55 and the low was ₹285.85. The BSE volume for the day was 286129 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live: The share price of Adani Wilmar has increased by 0.19% and is currently trading at ₹338.80. However, over the past year, Adani Wilmar's share price has dropped by -15.57% to ₹338.80. In contrast, Nifty has seen a rise of 26.23% to 24433.20 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.76%
|3 Months
|-10.72%
|6 Months
|-9.1%
|YTD
|-4.68%
|1 Year
|-15.57%
Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹360.0, 6.46% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹325.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹455.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Buy
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Hold
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹345.65 & ₹337 yesterday to end at ₹339.3. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.