Adani Wilmar Share Price Live blog for 10 Jun 2024

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Wilmar's stock opened at ₹340.55 and closed at ₹343.25 on the last trading day. The highest price reached was ₹346.8, while the lowest was ₹340.55. The market capitalization was recorded at ₹44,858.41 crore. The 52-week high was ₹442 and the 52-week low was ₹285.85. The BSE volume for the day was 102,145 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
10 Jun 2024, 08:31 AM IST
Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live:
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Buy
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
10 Jun 2024, 08:01 AM IST
Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live: Adani Wilmar closed at ₹343.25 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests NA near term outlook
Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹346.8 & ₹340.55 yesterday to end at ₹343.25.