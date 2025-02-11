Adani Wilmar Share Price Live blog for 11 Feb 2025

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Wilmar opened at ₹266.35 and closed slightly higher at ₹266.80, reaching a high of ₹266.80 and a low of ₹258. The market capitalization stood at ₹33,595.91 crore. The stock remains significantly below its 52-week high of ₹408.70 and above its 52-week low of ₹241.05. BSE volume for the day was recorded at 43,805 shares, indicating moderate trading activity.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
11 Feb 2025, 08:03 AM IST
Adani Wilmar Share Price Live Updates: Adani Wilmar closed at ₹266.80 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Adani Wilmar Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹266.80 & ₹258 yesterday to end at ₹258.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend