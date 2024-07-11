Hello User
Adani Wilmar Share Price Live blog for 11 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Wilmar stock price went down today, 11 Jul 2024, by -0.93 %. The stock closed at 338.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 335 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Wilmar stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Wilmar's stock opened at 338.05 and closed at 338.15 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was 339.95, while the low was 332.7. The market capitalization stood at 43,539.23 crore. The 52-week high was 422.55, and the 52-week low was 285.85. The BSE volume for the day was 54,936 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Jul 2024, 08:03 AM IST Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live: Adani Wilmar closed at ₹338.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Neutral near term outlook

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 339.95 & 332.7 yesterday to end at 335. While the stock is displaying initial signs of bottoming out, investors are advised to await confirmation of a bullish short-term trend before considering a reversal.

