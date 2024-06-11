Adani Wilmar Share Price Live blog for 11 Jun 2024

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Wilmar's stock opened at ₹346.45 and closed at ₹345.5 on the last trading day. The highest price reached during the day was ₹348, while the lowest was ₹345. With a market capitalization of ₹44,936.39 crore, the stock's 52-week high was ₹438 and the low was ₹285.85. The BSE volume for the day was 29,497 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers
Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live: Today, Adani Wilmar's stock price dropped by 0.13% to reach ₹345.05, while its industry counterparts are showing a mixed trend. Godrej Industries is declining, whereas Tata Consumer, Patanjali Foods, and Hatsun Agro Product are experiencing gains. In general, the Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are up by 0.25% and 0.29% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Tata Consumer
|1143.1
|11.7
|1.03
|1269.6
|795.05
|108914.57
|Patanjali Foods
|1495.5
|19.35
|1.31
|1741.0
|1004.0
|54124.92
|ADANI WILMAR
|345.05
|-0.45
|-0.13
|438.0
|285.85
|44846.15
|Godrej Industries
|802.2
|-2.7
|-0.34
|989.9
|464.95
|27009.33
|Hatsun Agro Product
|1062.1
|1.55
|0.15
|1231.95
|902.0
|23672.63
Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live:
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Buy
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live:
Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers
Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live: Today, Adani Wilmar's stock price decreased by 0.03% to reach ₹345.4, while its industry counterparts showed a mixed performance. Godrej Industries and Hatsun Agro Products experienced declines, whereas Tata Consumer and Patanjali Foods saw an increase in their stock prices. The benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, recorded a decrease of 0.19% and remained unchanged, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Tata Consumer
|1137.0
|5.6
|0.49
|1269.6
|795.05
|108333.36
|Patanjali Foods
|1506.0
|29.85
|2.02
|1741.0
|1004.0
|54504.93
|ADANI WILMAR
|345.4
|-0.1
|-0.03
|438.0
|285.85
|44891.64
|Godrej Industries
|803.1
|-1.8
|-0.22
|989.9
|464.95
|27039.63
|Hatsun Agro Product
|1057.55
|-3.0
|-0.28
|1231.95
|902.0
|23571.21
Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live: Adani Wilmar closed at ₹345.5 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests NA near term outlook
Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹348 & ₹345 yesterday to end at ₹345.5.