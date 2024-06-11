Explore
Tue Jun 11 2024 11:08:43
LIVE UPDATES

Adani Wilmar Share Price Live blog for 11 Jun 2024

1 min read . Updated: 11 Jun 2024, 11:13 AM IST
Livemint

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Wilmar stock price went up today, 11 Jun 2024, by 0.07 %. The stock closed at 345.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 345.75 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Wilmar stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live Updates
Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Wilmar's stock opened at 346.45 and closed at 345.5 on the last trading day. The highest price reached during the day was 348, while the lowest was 345. With a market capitalization of 44,936.39 crore, the stock's 52-week high was 438 and the low was 285.85. The BSE volume for the day was 29,497 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Jun 2024, 11:13:34 AM IST

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live: Today, Adani Wilmar's stock price dropped by 0.13% to reach 345.05, while its industry counterparts are showing a mixed trend. Godrej Industries is declining, whereas Tata Consumer, Patanjali Foods, and Hatsun Agro Product are experiencing gains. In general, the Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are up by 0.25% and 0.29% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Tata Consumer1143.111.71.031269.6795.05108914.57
Patanjali Foods1495.519.351.311741.01004.054124.92
ADANI WILMAR345.05-0.45-0.13438.0285.8544846.15
Godrej Industries802.2-2.7-0.34989.9464.9527009.33
Hatsun Agro Product1062.11.550.151231.95902.023672.63
11 Jun 2024, 11:04:26 AM IST

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live:

RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
Strong Buy0001
Buy2221
Hold1110
Sell1112
Strong Sell0000
11 Jun 2024, 10:13:18 AM IST

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live:

11 Jun 2024, 09:54:56 AM IST

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live: Today, Adani Wilmar's stock price decreased by 0.03% to reach 345.4, while its industry counterparts showed a mixed performance. Godrej Industries and Hatsun Agro Products experienced declines, whereas Tata Consumer and Patanjali Foods saw an increase in their stock prices. The benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, recorded a decrease of 0.19% and remained unchanged, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Tata Consumer1137.05.60.491269.6795.05108333.36
Patanjali Foods1506.029.852.021741.01004.054504.93
ADANI WILMAR345.4-0.1-0.03438.0285.8544891.64
Godrej Industries803.1-1.8-0.22989.9464.9527039.63
Hatsun Agro Product1057.55-3.0-0.281231.95902.023571.21
11 Jun 2024, 09:35:11 AM IST

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live: Adani Wilmar closed at ₹345.5 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests NA near term outlook

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 348 & 345 yesterday to end at 345.5.

