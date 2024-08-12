Hello User
Adani Wilmar Share Price Live blog for 12 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:31 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Wilmar stock price went down today, 12 Aug 2024, by -0.63 %. The stock closed at 387.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 385 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Wilmar stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Wilmar opened at 393.85 and closed at 387.45, with a high of 396 and a low of 383.15. The company's market capitalization stood at 50,037.63 crore. The 52-week range for the stock is between 285.85 and 410. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 187,208 shares for Adani Wilmar on this day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Aug 2024, 08:31 AM IST Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 391.0, 1.56% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 335.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 455.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0000
    Buy2222
    Hold2221
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell0000
12 Aug 2024, 08:00 AM IST Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live: Adani Wilmar closed at ₹387.45 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 396 & 383.15 yesterday to end at 385. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

