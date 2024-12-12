Hello User
Adani Wilmar Share Price Live blog for 12 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:16 AM IST
Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Wilmar stock price went down today, 12 Dec 2024, by -0.11 %. The stock closed at 307.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 307.25 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Wilmar stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Wilmar opened at 306 and closed at 307.6, marking a slight increase. The stock reached a high of 309.7 and a low of 306 during the day. With a market capitalization of 39,939.13 crore, the company's shares traded at a volume of 106,469 on the BSE. Over the past year, the stock's performance has fluctuated between a 52-week high of 408.7 and a low of 279.2.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Dec 2024, 09:16 AM IST Adani Wilmar Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Adani Wilmar Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Adani Wilmar has decreased by 0.29%, currently trading at 306.35. Over the past year, the stock has dropped by 17.77%, reaching the same price of 306.35. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced a gain of 17.36%, rising to 24,641.80 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.55%
3 Months-13.97%
6 Months-10.79%
YTD-13.41%
1 Year-17.77%
12 Dec 2024, 08:34 AM IST Adani Wilmar Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Adani Wilmar Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 385.0, 25.31% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 360.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 455.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0000
    Buy2222
    Hold2222
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell0000
12 Dec 2024, 08:04 AM IST Adani Wilmar Share Price Live Updates: Adani Wilmar closed at ₹307.6 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Adani Wilmar Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 309.7 & 306 yesterday to end at 307.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.