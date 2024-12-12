Adani Wilmar Share Price Live blog for 12 Dec 2024

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Wilmar opened at ₹306 and closed at ₹307.6, marking a slight increase. The stock reached a high of ₹309.7 and a low of ₹306 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹39,939.13 crore, the company's shares traded at a volume of 106,469 on the BSE. Over the past year, the stock's performance has fluctuated between a 52-week high of ₹408.7 and a low of ₹279.2.
Adani Wilmar Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Adani Wilmar has decreased by 0.29%, currently trading at ₹306.35. Over the past year, the stock has dropped by 17.77%, reaching the same price of ₹306.35. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced a gain of 17.36%, rising to 24,641.80 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.55%
|3 Months
|-13.97%
|6 Months
|-10.79%
|YTD
|-13.41%
|1 Year
|-17.77%
Adani Wilmar Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹385.0, 25.31% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹360.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹455.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Adani Wilmar Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹309.7 & ₹306 yesterday to end at ₹307.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend