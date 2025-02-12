Hello User
Adani Wilmar Share Price Live blog for 12 Feb 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:35 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Wilmar stock price went down today, 12 Feb 2025, by -5.34 %. The stock closed at 258.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 244.45 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Wilmar stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Wilmar opened at 258 and closed slightly higher at 258.25. The stock reached a high of 260.65 and a low of 243.60, reflecting market volatility. With a market capitalization of 31,800.66 crore, the stock's performance remains below its 52-week high of 408.70 and above its 52-week low of 241.05. The BSE recorded a volume of 104,424 shares traded.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Feb 2025, 08:35 AM IST Adani Wilmar Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Adani Wilmar Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 328.0, 34.18% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 294.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 424.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy110.000.00
    Buy2222
    Hold1122
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell0.000.000.000.00
12 Feb 2025, 08:05 AM IST Adani Wilmar Share Price Live Updates: Adani Wilmar closed at ₹258.25 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Adani Wilmar Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 260.65 & 243.60 yesterday to end at 244.45. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

