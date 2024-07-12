Adani Wilmar Share Price Live blog for 12 Jul 2024

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Wilmar's last day trading saw the open price at ₹336.25 and close price at ₹335. The high for the day was ₹336.6, while the low was ₹334. The market capitalization stood at ₹43435.26 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹422.55 and ₹285.85 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 165228 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
12 Jul 2024, 08:30 AM IST
Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹360.0, 7.72% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹325.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹455.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Buy
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Hold
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
12 Jul 2024, 08:03 AM IST
Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live: Adani Wilmar closed at ₹335 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹336.6 & ₹334 yesterday to end at ₹334.2. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend