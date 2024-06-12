Adani Wilmar Share Price Live blog for 12 Jun 2024

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Wilmar's stock on the last day opened at ₹344.55, reached a high of ₹346, and closed at ₹343.95 with a low of ₹343.9. The market capitalization stood at ₹44,884.4 crore. The 52-week high was ₹438, and the low was ₹285.85. The BSE volume for the day was 31,561 shares traded.
Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live: Today, Adani Wilmar's stock price rose by 0.55% to reach ₹345.85, while its competitors are experiencing mixed performance. While Tata Consumer's stock is declining, Patanjali Foods, Godrej Industries, and Hatsun Agro Products are seeing an increase in their stock prices. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.44% and 0.51%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Tata Consumer
|1133.1
|-1.7
|-0.15
|1269.6
|795.05
|107961.77
|Patanjali Foods
|1480.45
|6.35
|0.43
|1741.0
|1004.0
|53580.23
|ADANI WILMAR
|345.85
|1.9
|0.55
|438.0
|285.85
|44950.12
|Godrej Industries
|799.95
|0.2
|0.03
|989.9
|464.95
|26933.58
|Hatsun Agro Product
|1100.7
|39.3
|3.7
|1231.95
|902.0
|24532.96
Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹346 & ₹343.9 yesterday to end at ₹343.95.