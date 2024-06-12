Hello User
Adani Wilmar Share Price Live blog for 12 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:10 AM IST Trade
Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Wilmar stock price went up today, 12 Jun 2024, by 0.41 %. The stock closed at 343.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 345.35 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Wilmar stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Wilmar's stock on the last day opened at 344.55, reached a high of 346, and closed at 343.95 with a low of 343.9. The market capitalization stood at 44,884.4 crore. The 52-week high was 438, and the low was 285.85. The BSE volume for the day was 31,561 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live: Today, Adani Wilmar's stock price rose by 0.55% to reach 345.85, while its competitors are experiencing mixed performance. While Tata Consumer's stock is declining, Patanjali Foods, Godrej Industries, and Hatsun Agro Products are seeing an increase in their stock prices. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.44% and 0.51%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Tata Consumer1133.1-1.7-0.151269.6795.05107961.77
Patanjali Foods1480.456.350.431741.01004.053580.23
ADANI WILMAR345.851.90.55438.0285.8544950.12
Godrej Industries799.950.20.03989.9464.9526933.58
Hatsun Agro Product1100.739.33.71231.95902.024532.96
12 Jun 2024, 09:32 AM IST Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live: Adani Wilmar closed at ₹343.95 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests NA near term outlook

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 346 & 343.9 yesterday to end at 343.95.

