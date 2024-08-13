Adani Wilmar Share Price Live blog for 13 Aug 2024

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Wilmar opened at ₹370.05 and closed at ₹385, with a high of ₹378.8 and a low of ₹360. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹47,964.64 crore. Over the past year, the stock has reached a high of ₹410 and a low of ₹285.85. The BSE volume for the day was 754,975 shares.
13 Aug 2024, 08:31 AM IST
Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹391.0, 5.95% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹335.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹455.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
13 Aug 2024, 08:04 AM IST
Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live: Adani Wilmar closed at ₹385 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹378.8 & ₹360 yesterday to end at ₹369.05. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend