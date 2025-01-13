Hello User
Adani Wilmar Share Price Live blog for 13 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:31 AM IST
Livemint

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Wilmar stock price went down today, 13 Jan 2025, by -9.99 %. The stock closed at 323.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 291.6 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Wilmar stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Wilmar opened at 294.85 and closed significantly higher at 323.95, reflecting a robust performance. The stock recorded a high of 301.45 and a low of 291.6 during the session. With a market capitalization of approximately 37,898.63 crore, the stock remains within its 52-week range, having a high of 408.7 and a low of 279.2. The BSE volume reached 1,162,026 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Jan 2025, 08:31 AM IST Adani Wilmar Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Adani Wilmar Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 385.0, 32.03% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 360.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 455.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0000
    Buy2222
    Hold2222
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell0000
13 Jan 2025, 08:02 AM IST Adani Wilmar Share Price Live Updates: Adani Wilmar closed at ₹323.95 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Adani Wilmar Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 301.45 & 291.6 yesterday to end at 291.6. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

