Adani Wilmar Share Price Live blog for 13 Jan 2025

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Wilmar opened at ₹294.85 and closed significantly higher at ₹323.95, reflecting a robust performance. The stock recorded a high of ₹301.45 and a low of ₹291.6 during the session. With a market capitalization of approximately ₹37,898.63 crore, the stock remains within its 52-week range, having a high of ₹408.7 and a low of ₹279.2. The BSE volume reached 1,162,026 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Adani Wilmar Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹385.0, 32.03% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹360.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹455.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Adani Wilmar Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹301.45 & ₹291.6 yesterday to end at ₹291.6. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend