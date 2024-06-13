Adani Wilmar Share Price Live blog for 13 Jun 2024

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Wilmar's stock opened at ₹344.55 and closed at ₹343.95 on the last day of trading. The highest price reached during the day was ₹346.75, while the lowest was ₹343.9. The market capitalization of Adani Wilmar stood at ₹44,767.43 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹438 and the 52-week low was ₹285.85. The BSE volume for Adani Wilmar was 200,263 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
13 Jun 2024, 08:01 AM IST
Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live: Adani Wilmar closed at ₹343.95 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests NA near term outlook
Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹346.75 & ₹343.9 yesterday to end at ₹343.95.