Adani Wilmar Share Price Live blog for 13 Mar 2025

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Wilmar opened at ₹250.75 and closed slightly lower at ₹250.40. The stock reached a high of ₹252.55 and a low of ₹249 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹32,491.96 crore, the stock's performance reflects a 52-week high of ₹404 and a low of ₹231.55. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 73,049 shares for the day.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
13 Mar 2025, 11:22 AM IST
Adani Wilmar Share Price Live Updates: Adani Wilmar closed at ₹250.40 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Adani Wilmar Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹252.55 & ₹249 yesterday to end at ₹250. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend