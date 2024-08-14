Adani Wilmar Share Price Live blog for 14 Aug 2024

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Wilmar opened at ₹373 and closed at ₹369.05, with a high of ₹377 and a low of ₹358.25. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹46,827.42 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹410 and ₹285.85, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 222,430 shares.
14 Aug 2024, 08:03 AM IST
Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live: Adani Wilmar closed at ₹369.05 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook
Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹377 & ₹358.25 yesterday to end at ₹360.3. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend