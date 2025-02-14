Adani Wilmar Share Price Live blog for 14 Feb 2025

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Wilmar opened at ₹242 and closed at ₹240.30, experiencing a decline. The stock reached a high of ₹251.40 and a low of ₹239.10 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹31,820.17 crore, the stock's performance is notably below its 52-week high of ₹408.70, while the 52-week low stands at ₹231.70. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 188,657 shares.
Adani Wilmar Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹328.0, 34.1% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹294.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹424.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|0.00
|0.00
|Buy
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Hold
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Adani Wilmar Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹251.40 & ₹239.10 yesterday to end at ₹244.60. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend