Adani Wilmar Share Price Live blog for 14 Jan 2025

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Wilmar opened at ₹271.05 and closed significantly higher at ₹291.6, marking a notable increase. The stock reached a high of ₹274.35 and a low of ₹262.45 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹37,833.64 crore, the company's stock performance reflects investor interest, evidenced by a BSE volume of 1,076,152 shares traded. The stock remains below its 52-week high of ₹408.7 and above its low of ₹279.2.
