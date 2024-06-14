Adani Wilmar Share Price Live blog for 14 Jun 2024

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Wilmar's stock opened at ₹346.05 and closed at ₹344.45 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹348.7, while the low was ₹343.8. The market capitalization stood at ₹44,747.93 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were ₹438 and ₹285.85 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 216,053 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
14 Jun 2024, 08:33 AM IST
Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live:
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Buy
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
14 Jun 2024, 08:04 AM IST
Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live: Adani Wilmar closed at ₹344.45 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹348.7 & ₹343.8 yesterday to end at ₹344.45. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.