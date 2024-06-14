Hello User
Adani Wilmar Share Price Live blog for 14 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:33 AM IST Trade
Adani Wilmar stock price went down today, 14 Jun 2024, by -0.04 %. The stock closed at 344.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 344.3 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Wilmar stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Wilmar's stock opened at 346.05 and closed at 344.45 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 348.7, while the low was 343.8. The market capitalization stood at 44,747.93 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were 438 and 285.85 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 216,053 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Jun 2024, 08:33 AM IST Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
Strong Buy0001
Buy2221
Hold1110
Sell1112
Strong Sell0000
14 Jun 2024, 08:04 AM IST Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live: Adani Wilmar closed at ₹344.45 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 348.7 & 343.8 yesterday to end at 344.45. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.