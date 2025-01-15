Adani Wilmar Share Price Live blog for 15 Jan 2025

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Wilmar opened at ₹263.95 and closed at ₹262.45. The stock reached a high of ₹270.5 and a low of ₹257.95, reflecting volatility. The market capitalization stood at ₹34,051.58 crore. Notably, the stock's 52-week high was ₹408.7, while the 52-week low matched the closing price of ₹262.45. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 675,630 shares for the day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Adani Wilmar Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹385.0, 44.22% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹360.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹455.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Adani Wilmar Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹270.5 & ₹257.95 yesterday to end at ₹266.95. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend