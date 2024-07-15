Hello User
Adani Wilmar Share Price Live blog for 15 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:18 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Wilmar stock price went up today, 15 Jul 2024, by 0.55 %. The stock closed at 334.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 336.05 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Wilmar stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Wilmar's stock opened at 339.85 and closed at 334.2 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 342.75 and the low was 334.9. The market capitalization stood at 43,675.7 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at 422.55 and 285.85 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 274,616 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Jul 2024, 09:18 AM IST Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live: The Adani Wilmar stock price has decreased by -0.01% and is currently trading at 336.00. Over the past year, Adani Wilmar shares have fallen by -15.80% to 336.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 25.24% to 24502.15 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.86%
3 Months-10.28%
6 Months-8.66%
YTD-5.4%
1 Year-15.8%
15 Jul 2024, 08:30 AM IST Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live:

RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
Strong Buy0001
Buy2221
Hold2210
Sell1112
Strong Sell0000
15 Jul 2024, 08:00 AM IST Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live: Adani Wilmar closed at ₹334.2 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Neutral near term outlook

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 342.75 & 334.9 yesterday to end at 336.05. While the stock is displaying initial signs of bottoming out, investors are advised to await confirmation of a bullish short-term trend before considering a reversal.

