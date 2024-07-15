Adani Wilmar Share Price Live blog for 15 Jul 2024

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Wilmar's stock opened at ₹339.85 and closed at ₹334.2 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹342.75 and the low was ₹334.9. The market capitalization stood at ₹43,675.7 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at ₹422.55 and ₹285.85 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 274,616 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live: The Adani Wilmar stock price has decreased by -0.01% and is currently trading at ₹336.00. Over the past year, Adani Wilmar shares have fallen by -15.80% to ₹336.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 25.24% to 24502.15 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.86%
|3 Months
|-10.28%
|6 Months
|-8.66%
|YTD
|-5.4%
|1 Year
|-15.8%
Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live:
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Buy
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Hold
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹342.75 & ₹334.9 yesterday to end at ₹336.05. While the stock is displaying initial signs of bottoming out, investors are advised to await confirmation of a bullish short-term trend before considering a reversal.