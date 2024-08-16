Adani Wilmar Share Price Live blog for 16 Aug 2024

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Wilmar opened at ₹361.55 and closed at ₹360.3. The stock reached a high of ₹362.15 and dipped to a low of ₹351.3. The company has a market capitalization of ₹45,794.18 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has ranged from a high of ₹410 to a low of ₹285.85. The BSE volume for the day was 174,053 shares.
Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live: Adani Wilmar's share price increased by 1.16% today, reaching ₹356.45. Over the past year, however, Adani Wilmar's share price has decreased by 6.25%, falling to ₹356.45. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 24.04% to 24,143.75 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-9.0%
|3 Months
|-2.91%
|6 Months
|4.28%
|YTD
|-0.73%
|1 Year
|-6.25%
Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹391.0, 10.97% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹335.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹455.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹362.15 & ₹351.3 yesterday to end at ₹352.35. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend