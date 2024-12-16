Adani Wilmar Share Price Live blog for 16 Dec 2024

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Wilmar opened at ₹307.5 and closed slightly higher at ₹307.75. The stock reached a high of ₹308.3 and a low of ₹303 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹39,958.62 crore, the company's shares traded actively, with a volume of 134,737 on the BSE. The stock's performance is notable against its 52-week range, which shows a high of ₹408.7 and a low of ₹279.2.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Adani Wilmar Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹385.0, 25.76% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹360.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹455.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Adani Wilmar Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹308.3 & ₹303 yesterday to end at ₹306.15. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend