Adani Wilmar Share Price Live blog for 16 Jan 2025

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Wilmar opened at ₹267.15 and closed slightly lower at ₹266.95. The stock experienced a high of ₹274.15 and a low of ₹263.55, reflecting a range of volatility. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹35,565.71 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹408.70 and a low of ₹257.95, with a trading volume of 444,591 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Adani Wilmar Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹385.0, 40.77% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹360.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹455.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Adani Wilmar Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹274.15 & ₹263.55 yesterday to end at ₹273.5. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend