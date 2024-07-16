Adani Wilmar Share Price Live blog for 16 Jul 2024

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Wilmar's stock opened at ₹335.55 and closed at ₹336.05 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was ₹337.3, while the low was ₹333.25. The market capitalization stood at ₹43,396.27 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at ₹422.55 and ₹285.85 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 218,277 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
16 Jul 2024, 08:03 AM IST
Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live: Adani Wilmar closed at ₹336.05 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹337.3 & ₹333.25 yesterday to end at ₹333.9. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend