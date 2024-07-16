Hello User
Adani Wilmar Share Price Live blog for 16 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Wilmar stock price went down today, 16 Jul 2024, by -0.64 %. The stock closed at 336.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 333.9 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Wilmar stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Wilmar's stock opened at 335.55 and closed at 336.05 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was 337.3, while the low was 333.25. The market capitalization stood at 43,396.27 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at 422.55 and 285.85 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 218,277 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Jul 2024, 08:03 AM IST Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live: Adani Wilmar closed at ₹336.05 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 337.3 & 333.25 yesterday to end at 333.9. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

