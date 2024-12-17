Hello User
Adani Wilmar Share Price Live blog for 17 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:22 AM IST
Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Wilmar stock price went down today, 17 Dec 2024, by -0.18 %. The stock closed at 306.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 305.6 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Wilmar stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Wilmar opened at 308.5 and closed at 306.15, reflecting a slight decrease. The stock reached a high of 309.35 and a low of 305 during the day. With a market capitalization of approximately 39,776.66 crore, the company has seen a 52-week high of 408.7 and a low of 279.2. The BSE recorded a volume of 125,880 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Dec 2024, 09:22 AM IST Adani Wilmar Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Adani Wilmar Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Adani Wilmar has decreased by 0.18% and is currently trading at 305.05. Over the past year, the price of Adani Wilmar shares has dropped by 17.21%, also landing at 305.05. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 15.17%, reaching 24,668.25 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.81%
3 Months-15.12%
6 Months-11.24%
YTD-13.86%
1 Year-17.21%
17 Dec 2024, 08:34 AM IST Adani Wilmar Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Adani Wilmar Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 385.0, 25.98% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 360.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 455.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0000
    Buy2222
    Hold2222
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell0000
17 Dec 2024, 08:01 AM IST Adani Wilmar Share Price Live Updates: Adani Wilmar closed at ₹306.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Adani Wilmar Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 309.35 & 305 yesterday to end at 305.6. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

