Adani Wilmar Share Price Live blog for 17 Dec 2024

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Wilmar opened at ₹308.5 and closed at ₹306.15, reflecting a slight decrease. The stock reached a high of ₹309.35 and a low of ₹305 during the day. With a market capitalization of approximately ₹39,776.66 crore, the company has seen a 52-week high of ₹408.7 and a low of ₹279.2. The BSE recorded a volume of 125,880 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Adani Wilmar Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Adani Wilmar has decreased by 0.18% and is currently trading at ₹305.05. Over the past year, the price of Adani Wilmar shares has dropped by 17.21%, also landing at ₹305.05. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 15.17%, reaching 24,668.25 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.81%
|3 Months
|-15.12%
|6 Months
|-11.24%
|YTD
|-13.86%
|1 Year
|-17.21%
Adani Wilmar Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹385.0, 25.98% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹360.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹455.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Adani Wilmar Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹309.35 & ₹305 yesterday to end at ₹305.6. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend