Adani Wilmar Share Price Live blog for 17 Feb 2025

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Wilmar opened at ₹245.50 and closed at ₹244.05, experiencing a high of ₹246.75 and a low of ₹234.35. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹30,727.41 crore. Over the past year, the stock reached a 52-week high of ₹408.70 and a low of ₹231.70. The trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 269,100 shares.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Adani Wilmar Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹328.0, 38.87% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹294.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹424.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|0.00
|0.00
|Buy
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Hold
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Adani Wilmar Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹246.75 & ₹234.35 yesterday to end at ₹236.20. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend