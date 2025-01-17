Adani Wilmar Share Price Live blog for 17 Jan 2025

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Wilmar opened at ₹275 and closed slightly lower at ₹273.5. The stock reached a high of ₹275 and a low of ₹269.05 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹35,071.83 crore, the shares traded on the BSE totaled 190,537. Over the past year, the stock has experienced a high of ₹408.7 and a low of ₹257.95.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
17 Jan 2025, 08:04 AM IST
Adani Wilmar Share Price Live Updates: Adani Wilmar closed at ₹273.5 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Adani Wilmar Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹275 & ₹269.05 yesterday to end at ₹270.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend