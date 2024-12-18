Adani Wilmar Share Price Live blog for 18 Dec 2024

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Wilmar opened at ₹305.65 and closed slightly lower at ₹305.60. The stock reached a high of ₹306.20 and a low of ₹302.20 during the day. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹39,731.18 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a high of ₹408.70 and a low of ₹279.20, with a trading volume of 64,227 shares on the BSE.
ADANI WILMAR share price live: Today's Price range
ADANI WILMAR's stock experienced fluctuations today, reaching a low of ₹298 and peaking at ₹303.9. This range indicates some volatility in the market, reflecting investor sentiment and trading activity throughout the day.
Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|307.99
|10 Days
|309.93
|20 Days
|309.97
|50 Days
|324.21
|100 Days
|341.38
|300 Days
|342.98
Adani Wilmar Short Term and Long Term Trends
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Adani Wilmar share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish
Stock Peers
Today, Adani Wilmar's share price dropped by 0.61%, reaching ₹301, while its competitors displayed mixed performance. Peers like Patanjali Foods and Godrej Industries experienced declines, whereas Tata Consumer and Hatsun Agro Product saw gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex fell by 0.46% and 0.5%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Tata Consumer
|913.45
|8.6
|0.95
|1254.01
|900.1
|87033.52
|Patanjali Foods
|1772.05
|-15.8
|-0.88
|2030.0
|1170.1
|64133.78
|ADANI WILMAR
|301.0
|-1.85
|-0.61
|408.7
|279.2
|39120.33
|Godrej Industries
|1097.4
|-3.3
|-0.3
|1313.95
|658.5
|36948.44
|Hatsun Agro Product
|1071.55
|0.8
|0.07
|1380.0
|956.1
|23883.25
Consensus analysts rating is Hold
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹385.0, 27.91% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹360.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹455.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Price Analysis
The share price of Adani Wilmar has decreased by 0.28%, currently trading at ₹302.00. Over the past year, the price of Adani Wilmar shares has declined by 17.42%, also settling at ₹302.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced a rise of 13.62%, reaching 24336.00 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.45%
|3 Months
|-12.86%
|6 Months
|-11.32%
|YTD
|-14.65%
|1 Year
|-17.42%
Adani Wilmar closed at ₹305.6 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
The stock traded in the range of ₹306.2 & ₹302.2 yesterday to end at ₹302.85. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend